FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A group called Second Chance Foods is tackling the country’s food waste problem, by bringing fresh produce from the farm to those in need.

They practice something called “gleaning.” It’s the process of collecting leftover food and donating it. It dates back centuries, but it has seen a resurgence in recent years.

Now, nearly 300 organizations are spearheading the effort across the U.S.

Nationwide, almost a quarter of Americans struggle with food insecurity. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 1/3 of the country’s food supply is wasted. That’s more than 130 billion pounds of food thrown away in grocery stores, restaurants, homes, and even farms.

The Environmental Protection Agency says uneaten food is the most common material filling landfills and incinerators. The agency says that is enough to feed more than four times the people who are food insecure in the U.S.

This article contains reporting from CBS News reporter Meg Oliver