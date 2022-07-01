MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new cold storage facility for ag products, particularly almonds, is being built in Madera.

City and County officials along with local ag and business leaders broke ground on the new Amond World facility, Tuesday.

The building will be located in the Madera Airport Industrial Park.

Managing Director of Origo Investments, Adam Hayner says the new facility fills a critical need for farmers and processors.

“The agriculture industry in Central California is the biggest in the United States. It’s absolutely critical to the food supply chain of the entire county.

This project is meant to support that ag industry and support those farmers and processors that are right at the start of that food supply chain,” said Hayner.

According to Amond World, the completed 250,000 square ft. facility will extend shelf-life for produce and finished food products by up to two years.

The first building is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023. Once it is operational, construction will begin on a second building.