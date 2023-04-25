CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — The 109th Clovis Rodeo begins Wednesday. April 26 in Clovis. The annual event celebrates the heritage of Clovis and the Central Valley.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says the rodeo and Valley agriculture goes hand-in-hand. “Ranching goes back to the mid-1800s in the Valley. The fact that we’re still able to celebrate the heritage while celebrating the new stuff that’s going on is great” said Jacobsen.

The Clovis Rodeo runs through Sunday, April 30. The Clovis Rodeo Parade, another annual tradition, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Old Town Clovis.