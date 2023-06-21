This article contains reporting from reporter Noel Brennan with CBS News affiliate WBBM-TV

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Chicago-based doctor is prescribing fresh food for residents in a South Side Chicago neighborhood.

Dr. Julie Taylor with Advocate Trinity Hospital says she see the benefits of eating fresh produce in laboratory testing.

“Regardless of where you live or who you are, you should have as much fresh food variety available to you as possible,” said farm manager Chris Cubberly.

He oversees a two-acre smart farm at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Illinois.

The food grown north of the city benefits people in Chicago’s South Side.