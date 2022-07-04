FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The drought is having a major impact on the Central Valley tomato crop.

According to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen the tomato crop is less than expected because of the drought, at 6.9% below forecasts.

“We are tomato central. When it comes to processing tomatoes, anything that ends up in a ketchup jar, container, or can most likely comes from the San Joaquin Valley. 95% of the nation’s processing tomatoes are grown right here.”

Jacobsen says because of a lack of water, farmers are forced to make the tough decision to plant fewer crops, meaning there is less acreage than originally projected.