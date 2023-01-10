FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The United State Department of Agriculture census is due in February. The ag census is the country’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture date for each state county and territory in the U.S.

The Ag Census is collected every five years. It highlights land ownership, producer information, production practices, incomes, spending and other topics. The information is collected by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The agency will release the results in early 2024.