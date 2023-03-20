FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — March 21 marks National AG Day. It’s a chance to recognize and honor American agriculture.

“It’s a time for the nation to recognize how incredible American agriculture is,” according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

He says the National AG Day program encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced, the value agriculture plays in maintaining a strong economy, and appreciation of the ag industry’s ability to provide safe, abundant, and affordable products.

The Central Valley is key to our national and global food supply with Kern, Tulare, and Fresno counties being the top three highest-producing agricultural counties in the world.