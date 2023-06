FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — June is National Dairy Month. California is the leading milk-producing state in the U.S. According to the California Milk Advisory Board, the state produces 41.9-billion lbs. of milk each year.

When it comes to cheese, California is the #2 cheese-producing state behind Wisconsin.

California is also the #1 butter and ice-cream-producing state. 180,000 jobs in California are supported by the dairy industry.