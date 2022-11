FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – November is National Pomegranate Month.

California is the number one pomegranate producer in the country, with most crops grown in the San Joaquin Valley.

In Fresno County, pomegranate production accounted for more than $ 47 million in 2020, according to the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

The fruit is typically harvested between August and November in California. Fruit for sale is hand-harvested, while fruit for juice can be mechanically harvested.