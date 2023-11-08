FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — While apples are usually associated with other states like Washington, California is also a major player when it comes to apple orchards.

California is the fifth largest producer of apples in the nation. The state also ships apples to 27 countries including Canada and Mexico.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says the California apple industry generates more than $105 million annually and has about 14 thousand acres dedicated to apple production.

The state specializes in the Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith, and Cripps Pink varieties. California’s apple shipping season runs from July to January.

You can learn more about apples on the California Apple Commission’s website.