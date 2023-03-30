FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Winemakers in Napa Valley are preparing for a good grape harvest season due to the recent rains, despite frost issues for vines that are already budding.

“Yes, it depends on where you are in terms of the microclimates. We’ve had some cold evenings, and that’s going to be a concern if you’ve already got some green growth, ” said Rod Santos, general manager of William Harrison Vineyards & Winery.

However, Santos says the rain is welcome and will lead to a better crop and a potentially tastier bottle of wine.

“I think what it does is relax the vines. They know they’re not going to be as stressed looking for water. So they’ll tend to give us more fruit, as you expect. More water equals more juice. But also, if it doesn’t get too hot, they tend to give us a little juicier flavors and a little easier to drink wine when they’re younger.

Article includes reporting from CBS Affiliate KPIX