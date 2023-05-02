FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Dairy products, grapes, and almonds are California’s top three crops according to the 2021-2022 California Department of Food and Agriculture report.

The report was recently released. According to Secretary Karen Ross, California farms, ranches, and plant nurseries earned more than $51 billion in cash receipts in 2021. That’s a 3.6% increase over the previous year.

The report also finds California produces 99% or more of the nation’s almonds, artichokes, celery, garlic, grapes/raisins, kiwi, honeydew, nectarines, olives, clingstone peaches, pistachios, plums, and walnuts.