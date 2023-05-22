FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — May is National Strawberry Month and California is the biggest producer of strawberries in the country.

According to the California Strawberry Commission, California produces 90% of the nation’s crop. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says 95% of Fresno County strawberries are grown by farmers from Southeast Asia.

Strawberries are part of the rose family. The true fruits of the strawberry are what we think of as seeds, or “achenes.” The average strawberry holds about 200 achenes.