FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — August is National Peach Month. California grows about 75% of the nation’s peaches, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

“Out of that 75% that we grow for the nation, 42% is grown right here in Fresno County,” said Jacobsen.

According to the farm bureau, peaches are one of the top 10 crops in the Central Valley, contributing to the economy and workforce.

“Whether it’s peaches, plums, or nectarines… a lot of the nation’s plate is coming from here, right now,” said Jacobsen.