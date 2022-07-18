FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Growers who ship produce overseas are feeling the impact of shipping issues at California ports.

“Here in California, we ship a lot of produce overseas, Unfortunately, we’ve had some big logjams here the last couple of years,” says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

Many ships arrive at ports full of goods but often go back to their origin countries empty. Over the years, California agriculture has taken advantage of that situation, particularly at the Port of Oakland, to put their goods on ships and export them to foreign destinations.

Jacobsen says the situation has become complicated over the last two years because ships are leaving to get back to foreign ports as quickly as possible because of product shortages.

Jacobsen adds, “We need to work with these foreign ships to try to take more of these goods overseas.” He’s hoping the industry will be in a much better situation by the end of the year.