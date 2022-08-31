FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Garlish is one of the entrants in the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker competition at MADE Central California.

Garlish founder Karla Lugo says the spread can be used in a variety of ways. “You can use it as a spread, as a condiment, as a sauce, or you can use it for dipping,” said Lugo.

Garlish is sold in grocery stores in the Sacramento area, and several locations in Clovis and Fresno with more widespread distribution expected soon in the Central Valley. Lugo also says the company is in the process of opening a sandwich shop in downtown Fresno.

Garlish is one of the Pressure Cooker entrants competing for a $10,000 prize at the MADE Central California event.

The food industry expo starts on August 1. A public ‘TASTE’ event will be held on September 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Fresno Convention Center. Tickets are available at the Made Central California website.