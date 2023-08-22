FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California’s cotton acreage is likely to drop to fewer than 100,000 acres for the first time in more than 100 years.

Fresno Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says the drop in acreage is because of a short planting window and the flooding of Tulare Lake.

California produces about 95% of the country’s Pima cotton variety. Due to its long growing season, it usually needs to be planted by March or early April, but the wet weather and soggy ground delayed planting.

There are currently 15 cotton gins in the Valley that separate cotton fiber from seeds. 20 years ago, there were 65 to 75 gins in operation.