FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The MADE Central California food industry event begins August 31 with the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker.

The competition features new and innovative products from Central Valley businesses.

Busseto Foods entered a charcuterie product it sells in stores that provides all the ingredients one needs to build a charcuterie board.

The product features the company’s locally produced meat, cheeses, and other items to complete the snacking tray.

Busseto is just one of the businesses entered in the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker competition.

The company will present its product before a live audience and panel of judges.

The winner of the competition will take home a $10,000 prize.

The MADE event opens to the public on September 1 with a food tasting event called TASTE.

Tickets are available on the MADE Central California website.