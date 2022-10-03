FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair returns on October 5th. In addition to the rides, foods, and exhibits, the annual event gives fairgoers an opportunity to learn more about local agriculture.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says it’s an event you don’t want to miss. “The ag building is arguably one of the biggest displays in the world.”

Jacobsen says there are more than 300 different crops on display and various types of animals. “We’re the number one ag county, so it’s a really special place to see the communities come together,” said Jacobsen. The fair has been showcasing Central Valley agriculture since 1884.