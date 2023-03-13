FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Consumers will likely see higher prices for beef at the grocery store due to a shrinking beef herd.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a 3% drop in the nation’s cattle inventory at the beginning of the year.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says many producers blame the prolonged drought for the lower number. The drought led to an increased price for hay, which pressured farmers to reduce cattle counts.

Other meat options like poultry and park, have also seen recent price increases because of higher feed costs, in addition to shortages caused by avian flu.