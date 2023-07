TULARE, Calif. (KGPE) — The International Agri-Center is hosting the Tulare Backyard Brewfest Saturday night.

The event features beer tasting from more than 20 regional and local breweries. In addition to the beer, the event also features multiple food options, entertainment, and a cigar bar. The event helps raise money for ag education programs.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the gate. Designated drivers can attend the event for $10. All attendees must be age 21 or older.