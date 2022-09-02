FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in California are world-renowned.

However, almond projections are down 11% from earlier in the year.

Jacobsen says the drop in production could be beneficial.

“Almonds like so many California products have really been suffering under the supply chain issues… we’ve had so much carry over last year, that’s probably going to help balance things out as we fix supply chain issues at the ports,” said Jacobsen.