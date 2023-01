FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — After another year of drought, water shortages, inflation, and supply chain issues, farmers are hoping for a more prosperous 2023.

California almond acreage dropped in 2022 for the first time in more than 25 years, according to the California Farm Bureau.

Total standing acreage as of August 31 was estimated at 1.64 million, compared to 1.66 million in 2021.

According to the Farm Bureau California growers were expected to produce 2.6 billion pounds of almonds in 2022.