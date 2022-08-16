FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Smoke that blankets the valley during wildfire season is proving to be a risk for ag workers.

“It always coincides during our peak harvest season,” explains Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

He says it is the time of year farmers have the highest number of people out in the field. When particulate matter levels reach a certain level, ranchers are required to provide respirators to farmworkers, most commonly N95 masks.

“It’s one of those things that works very well, but it’s also very difficult when it’s 106 degrees outside. So, we try to do all we can to make sure the workers are staying safe but also to make sure workers are being protected when it comes to the heat,” said Jacobsen.