FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Several agri-tech companies have created new technologies to ensure that produce found at the grocery store is fresh, even months after harvest.

Scientists at Chicago-based Hazel Technologies have created a small sachet that can slow the ripening of apples, by reducing ethylene, a hormone that promotes ripening. Growers and storage facilities use the small sachets, in combination with other techniques like temperature control and oxygen to extend the shelf life of produce.

Other manufacturers like Apeel Sciences use a plant-based coating on produce skin that isn’t eaten, like that found on avocados, in order to increase shelf life.

The company SavrPak has developed a chemical-free patch that controls moisture and fends off bacteria.

The ag technology not only ensures the food we find at the grocery store is fresh and ready to eat, but it also aims to reduce food waste.

The article Includes reporting from Associated Press and additional video credit: Apeel Sciences/ Savrpak