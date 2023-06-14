FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A farm in Salinas is using a large robot named “Titan” to work in fields. It’s used for cultivation and snipping weeds.

Senior Sales and Customer Experience Manager for Farm Wise, Paul Elliott says “Titan” has been around for three years.

“We leverage machine learning, artificial intelligence, and computer vision. We detect the crops … then we’re able to weed around that crop, taking out all the troublesome weeds in the fields,” said Elliott.

Elliott says the purpose of the robots is to do tedious tasks that can be painful or time-consuming for human workers.

This article contains reporting from Nataly Gutierrez with CBS News Affiliate KION.