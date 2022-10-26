FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s annual Welcome Back BBQ and Ag Career Fair provided an opportunity for students to connect with businesses in the agriculture and food industry earlier this month.

Mary Willis, the director of the Career Development Center at Fresno State says it is a launching point for potential internships and job opportunities.

“I think it’s important that they spend some time researching companies at events like this, getting to know what their products and services are, also getting experienced in talking about themselves in relation to the needs of prospective employers,” said Willis.

Events like this are also valuable to the community. Willis says at least 80% of students stay in the area and work to support the local economy.

The university’s next ag job fair is in January.