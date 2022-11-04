FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Ag Center is launching its inaugural ag networking event called “The Network 2022” on November 12.

Organizers are calling the event an “un-conference,” replacing typical vendor booths with more opportunities to celebrate valley agriculture. The event also features live music from artists Granger Smith, Leaving Austin, and Kylie Morgan.

Proceeds from the event go toward Family Owned Operated, an organization that provides financial relief to local family-owned businesses.

The event will be held at the Fresno Convention Center on November 12. It was originally planned for the Fresno Fairgrounds but recently moved to the convention center due to the chance of rain on the event date.

Tickets are available on the Ag Center’s website and range from $65 to $99.