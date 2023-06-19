FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Autonomous tractors, laser weeders and new spray applicators are some of the advancements in technology contributing to the agriculture industry.

Self-driving tractors can be run with a smartphone and left to tend the field with minimal interaction.

Other technologies like laser weeding, use artificial intelligence.

In the case of laser weeding, AI finds and identifies weeks hidden in dense fields, then safely destroys the weeds. When it comes to new spray applicators, advanced devices can note crop structures, pest pressures and local climate conditions. These applicators can also reduce drift and cut back on unnecessary waste.