Fresno State’s winery is the largest commercial winery on a university campus in the United States.

The university’s 120 acres of vineyards produce over 20 varietal grapes.

Senior enology student Karley Curtis called the program amazing.

“We can do our classes right inside and literally walk out of probably 50 feet into the cellar and get hands-on experiences in the wine industry. It’s great on resumes as we enter the work field,” said Curtis.

Students produce nearly 10,000 cases of various types of wines each year.

The wine is available at the Gibson Farm Market, located at 5368 Chestnut Avenue in Fresno.