Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad reopens after Creek Fire closure

FISH CAMP, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad has resumed operations south of Yosemite National Park after being forced to close due to the Creek Fire.

The railroad received special permission from the Sierra National Forest to restart its two antique steam locomotives while the entirety of the forest remains closed.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the Sierra National Forest closure due to the Creek Fire,” said Scott McGhee, General Manager. “We hope that the firefighters responding to this incident remain safe and send our wholehearted thanks to all the first responders. Stringent safety measures enacted this summer continue to be our first priority. Best of all, we are looking forward to having fun with visitors, again.”

Hours of Operations:

October Weekends

All aboard, 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., & 1:00 p.m.

October Weekdays

All aboard, 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.



Seasonal Event Trains

To be announced

