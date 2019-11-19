YA favorite Christopher Paolini writes science fiction novel

FILE – This Sept. 13, 2008 file photo shows Christopher Paolini posing with his book “Brisingr” in Paradise Valley, Mont. The author of the multimillion-selling “Inheritance Cycle” has a 7-figure deal for a science fiction novel, his first adult book, Tor announced Tuesday. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars,” featuring “epic space battles for the fate of humanity,” comes out next September. (AP Photo/David Grubbs, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Paolini’s next book isn’t only for young people.

The author of the multimillion-selling “Inheritance Cycle” has a seven-figure deal for a science fiction novel, his first adult book, Tor announced Tuesday. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars,” featuring “epic space battles for the fate of humanity,” comes out next September.

Paolini, 36, had yet to turn 20 when his debut novel, “Eragon,” was released through his parents’ publishing company. It was eventually acquired by Knopf Books for Young Readers, which also published “Brisingr” and “Eldest” and other works in the “Inheritance” fantasy series.

