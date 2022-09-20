FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – WWE returns to Fresno this Sunday, September 25, at 7:00 p.m., at the Savemart Center in Fresno.

This is a non-televised live event titled, WWE Sunday Stunner. It’s a night of wrestling featuring your favorite WWE SmackDown superstars.

According to WWE, the show will include the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, as well as the beloved tag team The New Day. The current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will be featured along with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Others will include Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, Raquel Rodriguez, Madcap Moss, and many more.

The lineup of superstars and matches is subject to change. Tickets start at $19 and are now available via Ticketmaster or at the Save Mart box office.