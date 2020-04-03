When will that movie you’ve been looking forward to be released in a post-COVID-19 world?

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every quadrant of American life and entertainment is no exception. We have compiled a list of every new film that has been delayed or repurposed to video on demand as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

BIG SCREEN MOVES

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Originally planned for release in June, will now fly in December.

“A Quiet Place Part II”

The thriller originally scheduled to bow on March 18, will now see its release on Sept. 4.

“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run”

Absorbent, yellow and originally set for a May 22 release, the new Spongebob film is currently scheduled to come out on July 31.

“The Tomorrow Man”

The Chris Pratt feature originally slated for a Christmas release date is now awaiting a new one.

“Trolls World Tour”

The Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake-led sequel will go directly to video-on-demand starting April 9.

“Candyman”

The horror reboot/sequel written by Jordan Peele is being pushed from June 12 to September 25.

“Artemis Fowl”

The film from Disney will forego a May 29 theatrical release in exchange for a direct-to-streaming bow on a yet-to-be-determined date.

“Mulan”

The remake of Disney’s 1998 animated film has now been scheduled to drop on July 24.

“Jungle Cruise”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt will star in this theme park ride spin-off on July 30, 2021 a whole year later than the original release date of July 24, 2020.

“Indiana Jones 5”

The newest sequel to the Raiders of the Lost Ark starring 77-year-old Harrison Ford will now release on July 29, 2022

“Black Widow”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe picture original scheduled to release in May will now open on November 6, the original release date scheduled for —

“The Eternals”

The next film in Marvel’s ongoing series will now release on Feb. 12, 2021, which was previously the home of —

“Shang Chi And The Legend Of The 10 Rings”

The comic book film will now drop on May 7, 2021 — therefore pushing —

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”

The Benedict Cumberbatch action flick will move back six months to Nov. 5, 2021, former home of —

“Thor: Love And Thunder”

Natalie Portman fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch her wield Mjolnir, as the movie will now be dropping on Feb. 18, 2022.

“Minions: The Rise Of Gru”

The animated family film will be bumped from a July 3 release to July 2, 2021.

“Sing 2”

The sequel to Illumination’s 2016 hit animated film will now bow on Dec. 22, 2021, to make way for the Minions.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Originally set for July 10, the direct sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters will now haunt the March 5, 2021 spot

“Morbius”

The Jared Leto-led Sony-Marvelverse film is being pushed from July 31 to March 19, 2021.

“F9 (Fast and the Furious)”

The ninth Fast and Furious movie starring Vin Diesel and John Cena due to open in May will now open in April 2021.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE an EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios film Credit: Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

“No Time To Die (James Bond)”

The last Bond picture featuring Daniel Craig as 007 will now drop on Nov. 25 in the U.S.

“Wonder Woman 1984”

The sequel’s June 5 release date has been abandoned for an Aug. 14 bow.

STILL WAIT-AND-SEE

Still unsure is the release date for the hotly anticipated Christopher Nolan picture “Tenet” originally scheduled to drop on July 17. The future is also unclear for films scheduled to be shooting, but whose sets have been shuttered including the fourth “The Matrix” film, video game adaptation “Uncharted,” the second, third, and fourth “Avatar” sequels, and sequels to the “Fantastic Beasts” and “Mission: Impossible” franchises.

SMALL-SCREEN STALLING

Not only has the big-screen been affected, so goes some of our favorite streaming shows.

Currently, shoots for hit Netflix sci-fi drama “Stranger Things” have been suspended with no word on when they will continue.

AppleTV content including “The Morning Show,” “See,” and “For All Mankind” have been halted as well.

It is unclear if Disney+ fare including “The Mandalorian,” “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” and “Wandavision” will be affected by the delay.

