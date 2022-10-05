FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair kicked off on Wednesday, October 5, and will run through Sunday, October 16.

On the first day of the fair, county superstar Dwight Yoakam will be taking the stage at the Paul Paul Theatre.

There will be 11 other concerts during the fair, including performances from Ice Cube, Midland, The Pretty Reckless, and more.

Tickets for the fair will be available for $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and children.

Until October 16, visitors can get $2 off by buying their tickets from participating Save Mart or FoodMaxx locations.

Fairgoers who follow the Big Fresno Fair on Twitter, Facebook, to Instagram will be able to buy tickets for just $2 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as part of the ‘Fans & Followers” happy hour entry.

On Wednesday, October 12, kids 12 and under can get into the fair for free when accompanied by an adult who has bought a ticket on Sun-Maid Kids’ Day.

Season passes for the fair will also be available for $48.

FAIR EVENTS | Full list of events for the Big Fresno Fair

With a season pass, visitors will be able to get into the fair for each day that it runs.

Unlimited ride wristbands for the Carnival will be available for $35 on Monday through Friday, and for $40 on Friday through Sunday.

With an unlimited ride wristband, visitors will be able to go on as many rides as they want throughout the day.

You can find a full list of deals and discounts for the fair by clicking here.

To view a map of the fairgrounds, click here.