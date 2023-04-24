CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s Clovis Rodeo week in Clovis and this is why you can not miss this year’s event.

From April 26 to 30, Clovis is putting their boots on to celebrate the rodeo. However, the events started on Monday with the Breakaway Roping event qualifier in the morning.

The Breakaway Roping qualifier ran on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Clovis Rodeo arena and was a free event open to the public.

This event, whose popularity keeps growing, offers cowgirls the opportunity to compete in a timed roping event where they test their skills against the clock. The top 24 cowgirls will come back to compete during the PRCA rodeo action that will take place from Thursday through Sunday.

Additionally, cowboys and cowgirls from throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico will visit Clovis, California to compete in what has become one of the top rodeos in the nation, according to the Clovis Rodeo Association.

More than 800 contestants will begin arriving in Clovis today to qualify during “slack” which is held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. They will be working to qualify for 15 slots in each event during the rodeo performances.

The PBR Touring Pro Division Bull Riding will open on the five-day 109 Clovis Rodeo on Wednesday, April 26 followed by LOCASH in concert. Four days of thunder-pounding rodeo action will follow with concerts by California Cowboy Nate Smith on Thursday, April 27, and rising star Michael Ray on Friday, April 28.

And don’t forget about the fan-favorite Rodeo Parade that will take place on Saturday, April 29 through the streets of Old Town Clovis.

Also, the Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive is taking place in the Rodeo Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Can’t go today? Don’t worry, you can donate blood at this event until Tuesday.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 and there is no additional charge for the Clovis Rodeo, KISS Country Concert Series presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino.

Ticket buyers are encouraged to take advantage of a concert series ticket package. With the purchase of any two-concert night tickets, people will receive $5 off or if they buy all three concert night tickets, they will receive $10 off.

The Rodeo Ticket Office at the rodeo grounds is located in the heart of Old Town Clovis off Clovis Avenue and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of Downtown Clovis.

Parking at the rodeo grounds is free.

For more information visit clovisrodeo.com.