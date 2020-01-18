Weather Channel has a correction for ‘Jeopardy’

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek got choked up when he read the final answer from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer. The emotional moment came in the episode that aired Monday night, when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer. Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” He substituted a heart in place of the word love. Trebek announced in September he had resumed chemotherapy. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel says the folks at “Jeopardy!” need to get their directions straight.

Jim Cantore and Jen Carfagno of The Weather Channel said in a video on Friday that the popular show got a question about winter storms wrong in an episode televised on Thursday.

Good morning, @Jeopardy! We have all your weather answers, including a clarification on one of your clues for last night's show. pic.twitter.com/FHG0FqNASl — AMHQ (@AMHQ) January 17, 2020

The clue: “In a 2-week period in 2018, the East Coast was walloped by 3 of these storms named from the direction from which they came.”

The correct response, as deemed by “Jeopardy!”, was: ”What is a nor’easter?”

Not so, Cantore explained. Nor’easters usually come barreling up the coast from south to north, generally in the winter. They get the name because the storms are usually accompanied by howling northeast winds.

“You know what, Alex, I’m surprised you didn’t catch that,” Cantore said about “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

There was no immediate response to the correction from “Jeopardy!.”

