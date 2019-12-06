WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

NEW YORK (AP) — Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Eddie Murphy are locks. But whether “Cats" has it in the bag, too, we won't know until the 77th annual Golden Globes are announced Monday morning.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations in Los Angeles beginning at 8:04 a.m. EST. They will be live-streamed on the Golden Globes' Facebook page and their website, with the second wave of nominees carried live on NBC's “Today” show at 8:15 a.m. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen will announce the nominations from the Beverly Hilton hotel.