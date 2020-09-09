‘Walking Dead’ to be laid to rest in 2022, spin-offs to rise

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by AMC shows Norman Reedus, left, and Samantha Morton in a scene from “The Walking Dead.” The AMC channel says its series will wrap with an 11th season spanning 24 episodes and two years. When “The Walking Dead” is laid to rest in late 2022. (Jace Downs/AMC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The end is coming for “The Walking Dead,” but not until 2022.

The AMC series that became a franchise with current and planned spin-offs will wrap with an 11th season spanning 24 episodes and two years, the channel said Wednesday.

The series has yet to air six episodes that are part of an expanded 10th season. Those are set for early next year.

When “The Walking Dead” is laid to rest in late 2022, a new spin-off centered on characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier (Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride) will follow in 2023, AMC said.

An anthology series, “Tales of the Walking Dead,” focusing on new and existing characters, is in development along with other projects “grounded in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe,” the channel said.

Closer at hand are “Fear the Walking Dead,” which begins its sixth season Oct. 11, and newcomer “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” which debuts Oct. 4 and follows the first generation to grow up during the apocalypse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.