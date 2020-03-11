Video game convention E3 canceled over COVID-19 fears

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MICROSOFT – E3 2016 attendees interact with newly announced games and experiences at the Xbox booth at E3 2016 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Microsoft/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the massive video game convention held each year in Los Angeles, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The organization made the announcement on its website.

The convention, which welcomes tens of thousands of developers, news media, and fans was scheduled to begin June 9 in downtown Los Angeles.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In 2019, just over 66,000 people attended the convention.

Here’s the full statement:

After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com. We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry. Entertainment Software Association

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.