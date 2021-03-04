Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen on select weekends for food and shopping event

FILE – A family has their picture taken at Universal CityWalk, Thursday, June 11, 2020, near Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, FILE)

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen on select weekends for a food and shopping event that allows visitors to explore the theme park after being closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The separately ticked event, called “Taste of Universal,” starts March 12 on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

The event features food from restaurants of the theme parks popular lands like Springfield, U.S.A., with its Krusty Burger, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with its Butterbeer. Photo ops and shopping offers are also included.

The partial reopening does not include access to rides, shows and attractions.

Tickets range from $48.18 with tax on Friday to $53.66 with tax on Saturday and Sunday for adults, and $27.38 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for children ages 3-9. The tickets include the choice of five menu items (three items for kids) from an extensive menu of appetizers, entrees, beverages and desserts. Additional items are available a la carte for a separate price.

All Annual/Season Pass Members need to buy an event ticket because “Taste of Universal” is a separate event. Annual and Season Passes remain paused and are not valid for this event.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Universal Studios is requiring numerous health and safety guidelines for its visitors and employees to follow. This includes wearing face masks, temperature checks and social distancing.