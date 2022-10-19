FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing the Christmas spirit to Fresno this December.

The band is well-known for performing iconic Christmas hits with a rock twist alongside an elaborate light show.

The group will be bringing ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ show to the Save Mart Center on Thursday, December 1.

The concert is set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

If you can’t make the Fresno show, there will be other opportunities to catch the band in California.

There will be two shows in Sacramento on December 2, and two shows in Ontario on December 3.

Tickets for the show can be found on Ticketmaster.