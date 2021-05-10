Top nominee The Weeknd to perform at Billboard Music Awards

FILE – The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of “Uncut Gems” in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2019. The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show. Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show.

Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd’s nominations include top artist, top male artist, top R&B artist, top Billboard 200 album for “After Hours” and top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights,” the No. 1 song of last year.

Pink will also perform at the show, where she will receive the ICON Award. Nick Jonas will host.

Drake, the show’s most decorated winner of all-time, will compete with The Weeknd for top artist. Other nominees include Taylor Swift and deceased rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. Excluding Drake, all of the top artist nominees are up for top Billboard 200 album. Lil Baby rounds out the five nominees.

Songs battling The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for top Hot 100 song include DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar,” Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” and “Mood” by 24kGoldn and iann dior.