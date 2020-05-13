Tony Hawk celebrates birthday by announcing remakes of iconic skating games

(CNN Newsource) — The skateboarding video game franchise that defined the genre is getting a massive overhaul.

On his 52nd birthday, skateboarder Tony Hawk used Twitter to announce “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” One and Two are being remastered.

The celebrated games will retain their full rosters of skaters, but the pixelated graphics of the original PlayStation and blurry textures of the Nintendo 64 won’t be part of the package.

Instead, players will experience updated 4K graphics on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Some new tricks are also being added to the game, which is slated for release September 4.

It’s the first new entry in the series in five years.

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Five” came out in 2015 and was panned by critics.

Publisher Activision hopes the remakes will mark a return to glory for the series.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.