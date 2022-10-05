FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The annual ZooBoo event will be returning to the Chaffee Zoo this Halloween season.

ZooBoo will kick off on Friday, October 14, and run every weekend through October 29.

The event is held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Each year, the Chaffee Zoo is decked out with spooky decorations for guests of all ages to enjoy.

This year’s event is set to feature over 1,000 pumpkins, a brand new pirate ship with a giant squid monster, pumpkin hand-carving demos, and magic shows.

There will also be live entertainment and lots of treats and food for visitors to enjoy.

You can find tickets for the event by clicking here.