The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 8, 2019

1. Ad Astra

2. Rambo: Last Blood

3. Angel Has Fallen

4. Abominable (2019)

5. Ready or Not

6. Elf (2003)

7. Good Boys

8. Night Hunter

9. Hustlers

10. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Freaks

2. Official Secrets

3. Light of My Life

4. Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts

5. After the Wedding

6. The Farewell

7. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

8. Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

9. Midsommar

10. I See You

