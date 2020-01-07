The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Apple Book charts for week ending January 5, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Wives by Tarryn Fisher – 9781488054358 – (Graydon House Books)

2. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

3. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen – 9781250133748 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness – 9780698195417 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid – 9780525541929 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

8. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday & Stephen Hanselman – 9780735211742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com