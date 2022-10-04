FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Chukchansi Park on July 27, 2023.

The Bananas are coming to Fresno as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. They will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The team is led by Bananas captains Bill LeRoy and Kyle Luigs.

In addition to the team’s regular rosters, the Bananas will have surprise guests at many stops on the tour. In the 2022 tour, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomez, Josh Reddick, Bill Lee, and Johnny Bench joined the fun along the way.

The Bananas play their own unique style of baseball that is fast-paced and action-packed. Some of their rules include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” said Owner Jesse Cole. “Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible.”

“Taking the Bananas to Fresno has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years,” said Cole. “We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this spring.”

The team has been known as TikTok’s favorite team with over three million followers. Their 2022 tour has been turned into a five-part documentary on ESPN+. You can also watch previous games on ESPN+ and the Bananas YouTube page.

For their complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit http://www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the ticket pre-sale list or to get information on outings for a group, organization, or business.