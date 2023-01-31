FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Start practicing your ‘tequila toast’ because Downtown Fresno will soon be hosting “Tequila Fest”, described as one of the largest tequila festivals in California.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Chukchansi Park. The Fresno Grizzlies and Capital International Productions, Inc. announced live artists like T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon as well as multiple local artists.

There is still time to practice the ‘Tequila Toast’: (arriba (glasses up); abajo (glasses down); al centro (glasses to the front which wishes health to everyone participating in the toast); y pa’ dentro (your tequila goes inside or drink your drink)

Tickets to the Tequila Fest will start at $75 and will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:00 a.m. at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Events.

The festival will also have a VIP Tequila Lounge experience that will go on sale on Friday for $150 featuring a private bar and exclusive space at the festival reserved only for package purchasers.

For limited suit reservations call or text (559) 320-4487 or email members@fresnogrizzlies.com.