Teen whom Biden befriended as fellow stutterer has book deal

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Joe Biden, Brayden Harrington

FILE – Then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hugs Brayden Harrington at a campaign stop in Gilford, N.H. on Feb. 10, 2020. Harrington, who will be part of a primetime inaugural special, has a book coming out this summer. His picture story “Brayden Speaks Up” will be released Aug. 10. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Harrington, the teenager whom President-elect Joe Biden befriended as a fellow stutterer — and will be part of a primetime inaugural special — has a book coming out this summer.

Brayden Harrington’s picture story “Brayden Speaks Up” will be released Aug. 10, HarperCollins Children’s Books announced Tuesday.

Harrington, 13, is a New Hampshire resident who met Biden in February while the Democratic candidate was at a town hall event in Concord. They later spoke backstage and Harrington, who has praised Biden for giving him confidence, addressed the Democratic National Convention last August in a video that was viewed millions of times.

“When I learned I had the opportunity to speak at the Democratic National Convention, I was so nervous!” Harrington said in a statement. “What got me through and helped motivate me was knowing I could be a voice for other children who stutter as well as anyone else who has faced challenges. I only hope my story provides a little extra support and motivation for those that need it,”

Harrington, whose first book will be illustrated by Betty C. Tang, has a middle-grade novel scheduled for 2022. He will be among the featured guests Wednesday night during a 90 minute “Celebrating America” program that will help mark Biden’s inauguration as president.

